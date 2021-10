Mary Remmy Njoku has told her followers that marriage is complicated and it’s best to stay out of couples’ issues unless they ask for help.

The Nollywood actress and producer explained that in marriage, one minute you want to take a bullet for your partner and the next minute, you want to harm them.

She then said that people should try not to get involved when married couples are having issues.

“Them go settle when dem tire,” she added.

