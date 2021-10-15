Judge women by their past, do not end up with someone whose baggage is heavier than them

Social media celebrity, Brian Dennis has told men to always judge women by their past so they don’t end up with someone whose baggage is heavier than them.

Dennis claimed that some “women will live a wild life of clubbing, prostituting, smoking and doing all sorts of drugs, exploring unmentionable sexual pleasures and internet nudity then one day she gives it all up and goes “My past doesn’t define me. I need a man who will love me for me”.

He added that when men don’t judge women by their past, sometimes they join them to live with consequences of their actions.

