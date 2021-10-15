NAFDAC arrests suspect over fake injection water in Zamfara

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has arrested one Mr Obinna Chigbo for producing fake injection water in Gusau, Zamfara.

Disclosing this to newsmen, NAFDAC Coordinator in the state, Hamis Yahaya, said the suspect was arrested used borehole water to produce the fake injection water.

“The suspect was arrested on Monday in a one-bedroom apartment at Yarhanya of Tudunwada area in Gusau metropolis. The suspects was producing untreated borehole water without any form of sedimentation, filtration among others. We confiscated eight bags of the fake products, each of the bags containing 100 package of the product, he sells each package for N500, the product is valued N400,000. We also seized a local electrical stove he used for sealing the products.”

Yahaya added that the suspect will be handed over to the police for prosecution.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect said he joined the illegal business to earn a living. He…