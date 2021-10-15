National Assembly frowns at allocation for lawmakers in the 2022 budget

The House of Representatives has faulted the N134billion allocated to the National Assembly in the 2022 Appropriation bill.
Describing the budget as too small, the spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu, said the percentage of transfers to the National Assembly did not reflect the increase in the amount of statutory transfers in the 2022 budget. He noted that when the House had a budget with aggregate lower expenditure, it was from N150billion to N128billion.
“This concerns the House. It concerns the House because, the statutory transfer as we have mentioned, there is an increase from N484.49 billion to N768.28 billion and that is a reflection of 58.7 percent increase; an increase of about N283.79 billion. Do you know that this increase does not reflect in the amount that comes to the National Assembly?”
But remember, when we had a budget with lower aggregate expenditure, it was reduced from N150 billion to N128 billion though, we have the challenges our forex and the…
