National Assembly frowns at allocation for lawmakers in the 2022 budget

The House of Representatives has faulted the N134billion allocated to the National Assembly in the 2022 Appropriation bill.

Describing the budget as too small, the spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu, said the percentage of transfers to the National Assembly did not reflect the increase in the amount of statutory transfers in the 2022 budget. He noted that when the House had a budget with aggregate lower expenditure, it was from N150billion to N128billion.