Navy arrests 22 Thai nationals for allegedly smuggling 32.9kg cocaine from Brazil into Nigeria

The Nigerian Navy has arrested 22 Thai nationals for allegedly trafficking 32.9kg of cocaine from Brazil to Nigeria.

The seafarers were arrested on-board MV CHAYANEE NAREE, by the joint team following an intelligence report it got from the UK Border Force.

It was gathered that the cargo ship left Santos in Brazil on September 19, 2021, and the UK Border Force discovered that the vessel was heading to Nigeria.

All 22 crewmen are being detained on board the ship at the Lagos Port Complex while the investigation continued.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, October 14, the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, said the brief is aimed at informing the public on a development within the nation’s maritime environment that concerns a recent sting operation conducted through collaborative efforts between the Nigerian Navy and other Law enforcement agencies including the Interpol, the Nigerian custom services, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the…