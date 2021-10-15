Nigeria needs competent president not power rotation- Tunde Bakare

The serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC) (formerly Latter Rain Assembly), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that what Nigeria needs at present is a President who is most competent to drive the country to the next level.

Bakare who paid a courtesy visit to President Buhari at the statehouse Abuja today, October 15, said this when he spoke to state house correspondents after the visit.

The clergyman who said he dispensed what’s in his heart to the President, said it was political “immaturity” that drove the nation to the clamour for power shift when various zones that produced Nigerian leaders in the past had not fared better after many years of independence.

Asked about his position in the ongoing debate on power rotation, he said