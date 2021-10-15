‘Nigerians living in Nigeria don’t know what God has done for them’- US-based artiste says

A Nigerian artiste based in the US has said that Nigerians in Nigeria do not know what God has done for them. In a tweet posted on Friday, October 15, the Nigerian artiste opined that most Nigerians in the Diaspora are depressed. He stated that people would get to save more living in Nigeria than overseas.
His tweet reads
”Nigerians in Nigeria don’t know what God has done for them. Millions of Nigerians overseas are depressed. I stay in New Jersey & I have to get used to this boring & expensive life. You’ll get to save more in Nigeria compared to the US, you’ll always live a happy life in Nigeria.”
Source: Linda Ikeji