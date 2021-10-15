Pero Adeniyi reacts to being addressed as ‘Tuface’s first wife’ by her friends while hanging out in Abuja (video)

Pero Adeniyi has reacted to being addressed as “Tuface’s first wife” by her friends, as they hung out in Abuja.

The US-based make-up artist who shares three children with the singer, laughed excitedly and did a short run before meeting up with her friends again after being called ‘Tubaba’s first wife’.

The friends went on to say that no one can’t take Pero’s “first wife” position in Tuface’s life. Same friends had earlier on declared her as the ‘unbothered, unshakeable and unmovable first lady’.

Watch the video……….