Police officer kills 26-year-old man in Akwa Ibom

A family is demanding for justice after a 26-year-old man, Emmanuel Ukpong Dickson, was shot dead by a police officer in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The victim was allegedly killed by the officer in their family compound at Idua Eket at about 5:05pm on Sunday, October 10.

According to report, Emmanuel had gone for a ceremony alongside his traditional performance group and briefly returned home to pick up some items when he was shot in the head by the police officer identified as Anwana Jacob, attached to the Eket division.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, October 15, his sister Princess Nelly Dickson explained that she was at a salon when her mother called to inform her about the death of her brother.

According to her, the police are claiming the incident was caused by an “accidental discharge” from their rifle but she insists the officer intentionally shot her brother.

“Emma was coming back from the opening of a mourning house in…