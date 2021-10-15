Private school teacher arrested following an outcry that trailed a viral video of him assaulting his student (video)

A private school teacher has been arrested following an outcry that trailed a viral video of him assaulting his student.

 

The teacher identified as Michael Freeman Chingwaru, is said to be a maths teacher at Harare Einstein Tuition Centre in Zimbabwe.
 

The teacher was seen slapping and wrestling with the student on the floor,before accusing him of disrespecting him.
 

He then head-butted the student several times, before pulling out a leather belt and beating the student with it. Even as other students appealed to him to show restraint, he continued.

 

Private school teacher arrested following an outcry that trailed a viral video of him assaulting his student (video)

 

The teacher is presently in police custody and will appear in court on assault charges.

 

Watch the video below…

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

