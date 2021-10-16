Annie Idibia ‘disappears’ from Instagram

Annie Idibia, actress and wife of singer Tuface has disappeared from Instagram, as her accounts is currently not accessible.

Though it is unclear if her account ‘@annieidibia1’ was deactivated or if it was disabled by the social media giant, when that happened is also not available.

This is however coming after Tuface’s first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi was declared as the singer’s first wife by her friends. Same friends had earlier on described Pero as the ‘unbothered, unshakeable and unmovable first lady’.