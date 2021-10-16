Deola Smart flaunts her wedding ring on IG hours after ex-presidential aide, Jackson Ude, claimed her marriage to luxury jeweler, Malivelihood, is in crisis

Deola Smart Awujooola, daughter of Senator Smart Adeyemi, this evening shared a photo showing her wedding ring on her Instagram page amidst rumors that her marriage to luxury designer, Michael Awujoola a.k.a Malivelihood, is in crisis.

A former Director of Strategy and Communication to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Jackson Ude, this evening took to his Twitter to claim that Deola and Michael’s marriage is in crisis. Ude claimed Deola is currently pregnant and in the UK while Michael is planning to secretly marry another lady. See his tweet below

In a move many believe to be a reaction to the rumor, Deola shared the photo below with her Diamond wedding ring and band showing conspicuously in the photo.

”high profile but keep it low key #TGIF”

Deola and Michael got married in December 2020. Their wedding was on the lips of all and sundry for weeks as they spared no cost at having the wedding of their dreams.