EFCC withdraws case against Kogi government on N20b bailout loan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday October 15, filed an application before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, to discontinue a case involving the N20billion Kogi State salary bail-out loan.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the application which is sequel to the decision of the management of Sterling Bank Plc to return N19, 333,333,333.36 standing in the credit of the frozen account to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that on August 31, 2021, Justice Tijani Garba Ringim had ordered the freezing of the account following an ex-parte application filed by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency, in a 13-paragraph affidavit in support of the ex-parte application, had stated that it received a credible and direct intelligence, which led to the tracing of the funds reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities in an account No. 0073572696 domiciled in Sterling Bank, Plc with the name Kogi State Salary Bailout…