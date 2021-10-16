EndSARS anniversary: They killed innocent souls and a year later, no one has been punished for those heinous crimes

Ahead of the anniversary of the October 20 2020 #EndSARS protest in Lagos where gunshots were fired at protesters at the Lekki tollgate, singer Falz has said Nigerian youths will not be silenced by anyone.

In a post shared on his Instagram page this evening, the singer reacted to the decision of the state Commissioner of Police barring interested persons from staging any EndSARS remembrance protest.

Falz in his post said innocent people were killed just because they were asking not to be killed or brutalized”. He said it has been over a year since the unfortunate incident and no one has been punished for the crime.