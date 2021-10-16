FG approves gratuities of 102 ex-Biafran soldiers

Payment of gratuity and other emolument of 102 ex-Biafran soldiers who were granted Presidential pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been approved by the federal government.

Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd) made the announcement on Friday October 15, during the ministerial briefing to flag-off the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at Army War College in Abuja.

He noted that most of the personnel involved in the war are no longer alive, hence the reason only 102 war veterans are selected. He added that those who are still alive with genuine complaints will be attended to in due time.

Magashi said;