FG approves gratuities of 102 ex-Biafran soldiers

Payment of gratuity and other emolument of 102 ex-Biafran soldiers who were granted Presidential pardon by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been approved by the federal government.
Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd) made the announcement on Friday October 15, during the ministerial briefing to flag-off the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at Army War College in Abuja.
He noted that most of the personnel involved in the war are no longer alive, hence the reason only 102 war veterans are selected. He added that those who are still alive with genuine complaints will be attended to in due time.
Magashi said;
“It will interest you to know that the Military Pension Board just concluded the documentation of ex-Biafran service personnel totaling 102 who were pardoned by Mr. President.
”The war ended 51 years ago and many of those involved are no more alive but those with genuine complaints can come forward with their claims for…
Source: Linda Ikeji