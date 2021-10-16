‘Get this joker out now’

#Oleout is the number one trending topic on Twitter worldwide after Manchester United lost 4-2 away to Leicester City on Saturday evening, October 16.

It was an awful loss for their chances of lifting the Premier League title this season.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring in the clash after thumping home a superb effort into the top corner from the edge of the box, but Youri Tielemans equalised in equally-sublime style, dinking into the corner after Harry Maguire’s error.

From there, pandemonium was sparked at both ends of the pitch. Caglar Soyuncu handed the hosts the lead, only for Marcus Rashford to hit back soon after being thrown into fray, having beaten the offside trap to slot home with ease.

Jamie Vardy then netted Leicester’s third goal just a matter of seconds later, and Patson Daka put the result to rest, turning home from a set-piece inside stoppage time to further pile the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

With United possessing the likes of…