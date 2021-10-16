I’ve been getting death threats from unknown numbers asking me to stay away from their fave- BBNaija’s Angel writes

Big Brother Naija ”Shine Ya Eye” housemate, Angel Smith, has revealed she’s been receiving calls from unknown numbers threatening to kill her because of her ”relationship status”.
In a thread posted on her Twitter handle, Angel said she’s very much single and she’s not in love with anyone contrary to what people assume and think about her relationship status. Angel who was close to her housemate, Cross, in the house, wrote
“I’m not a messy person at all, especially in real life, I like my space and I like to avoid confrontation but this is me putting it out there that I’ve been getting death threats from “no caller ids” regarding my “relationship status.
I’ve stated time and time again, that I am single and frankly I promise I will not be chasing anything that will take away my peace. Please stop calling me to threaten me because of my affiliation with your “fave”. I am single. Thank you.
I will also like to state that you can not dictate who I…
Source: Linda Ikeji