AAAN, MIPAN, OAAN, others Okay New Industry Practice Guidelines

The Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG) have endorsed the full implementation of the new Advertising Industry Standards of Practice (AISOP) guidelines.

The endorsement was conveyed via a press statement signed by the President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko; President, Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Femi Adelusi; President, Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Emmanuel Ajufo and President, Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), Tunji Adeyinka.

According to the release, the effective date for the implementation of the AISOP is 6 October, the date of its pronouncement by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

The group stated that the guidelines will not affect contracts signed before the effective implementation date, but explained that new contracts between advertising agencies, media houses and advertisers will be based on the new guidelines.

On pitch…