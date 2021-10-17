Fake police officer, soldier, corps member among 663 suspects arrested as NDLEA raids notorious drug joints in Lagos, other states

A fake police officer, a soldier as well as a youth corps member are among 663 drug traffickers and users arrested when operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency raided notorious drug joints in Lagos, Abuja, Benue and other parts of the country.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said assorted illicit drugs weighing over 153, 256.876 kilograms were either destroyed or seized during the raids in the past week.

“In Lagos, the notorious drug haven, Akala in Mushin area of the state was on Friday 15th October raided by a combined team of 70 NDLEA operatives and 30 soldiers in a joint operation code named ‘ Operation Still Waters.’ No less that 27 suspects were arrested while various drugs such as Cocaine, Heroin, Tramadol, Rohypnol and Cannabis, with a cumulative weight of 2,463.876 Kg were seized,” the statement read.

A day earlier, operatives also raided drug joints in Ojo and Maryland areas…