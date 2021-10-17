I can never regret campaigning for Buhari- Jide Kosoko

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, has said he has no regret campaigning for President Buhari in 2015.
In an interview with Premiumtimes, Kosoko stated that he is disappointed in some of the actions of President Buhari but can’t say the President is totally bad.
”So many things are responsible for the situation we find ourselves. I can’t speak for the government but I can’t say Buhari (government) is totally bad. I’ve never said so, and I may not say so, but I am disappointed in some of his actions. I hate a situation where the APC government will keep reminding us of how bad things have been since PDP assumed power.
We are all aware of that, before you decided to come on board, deciding to assume power means you have a solution to the problems so that is my own concern. Buhari knows that discipline is his watchword, I wanted to believe him then, but he should know that in getting a corrupt-free society you would face quite a lot of antagonism.
It’s just like a dog eating…
Source: Linda Ikeji