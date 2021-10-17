I don’t want to be associated with men who hurt others while carefully curating their public presence to reflect values they don’t uphold

Singer Temmie Ovwasa has recounted what she allegedly faced while signed to Olamide’s YBNL label.

In a question and answer session she had on Instagram, Temmie alleged that Olamide brought her from Ilorin to Lagos at the age of 18, allegedly rejected every show and offer she got, and also stopped her from releasing music.

She also alleged that the wife of the record label owner spoke to her like she was “garbage” in front of her friends. Temmie alleged that Olamide “fucked her mind up” and tried to compensate her, but she let it all slide because she doesn’t enjoy talking to his minions or being associated with them.

When asked if she will like to collaborate with Olamide when the issue is resolved, Temmie stated that she doesn’t want to be associated with men who hurt others while carefully curating their public presence to reflect values they don’t uphold.



