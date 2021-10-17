Keke driver returns N500,000 some traders forgot in his tricycle in Jos

A commercial tricycle driver, Mallam Tulu, has returned N500,000 cash which some traders forgot in his vehicle in Jos, Plateau state.

According to one Bello Lukman of Unity FM Jos, the traders were on their way with the cash to buy cows in the Yanshanu area of Jos on Saturday, October 16 when they forgot it in the keke.

“God bless Mallam Tulu, a Keke Napep rider that returned about 500,000 naira some passengers left in his tricycle in Jos yesterday,” he wrote.

“He picked the traders who were going to Dengi to go and buy cows from Corona in Yanshanu area of Jos and on getting to Dilimi, they got a vehicle going to Dengi so they dropped leaving their money in a bag behind his tricycle

“A lady who boarded his tricycle drew his attention to the bag and on checking the bag, he discovered huge amounts in it. He went straight to where he picked the passengers, he found them there worried and hoping he would return the money

“He gave them their bag and they gave him…