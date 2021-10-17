Millionaire murderer, Robert Durst diagnosed with COVID and placed on a ventilator two days after being convicted of murdering his friend

New York real estate heir, Robert Durst is in hospital with COVID-19 and on a ventilator just two days after he was sentenced in court to life in prison for murdering one of his best friends in 2000.

Durst, 78, who appeared very ill during his sentencing on Thursday, ‘looked worse than I’ve ever seen him,’ lawyer Dick DeGuerin told the Los Angeles Times.

Dicksaid he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for Covid. He said Durst is on a ventilator but he had no other details about his condition.

The Los Angeles Superior Court said in a statement that it had been told someone present for the sentencing hearing for Durst on Thursday had tested positive.

“As a result, the court will follow health guidelines for assessing close contacts of the infected individual,” the statement read.

For the first-degree murder of Susan Berman with intention of killing a witness, 78-year-old Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the…