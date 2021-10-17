Nigerian man dies one week to his white wedding  

A Nigerian man has been reported dead one week to his white wedding. His friend, Mbadugha Valentine, who took to Facebook to mourn him, said the deceased who has been identified simply as Sunny, had his traditional wedding in September. His white wedding was slated for next week Saturday, October 23.

”Last month was his traditional wedding and next week Saturday, 23rd is his white wedding, just a week from today, then the sad news came. Death is so senseless. Rest in peace a good colleague and friend. May God accept your soul Sunny.”