No sit-at-home on Monday and Tuesday- IPOB





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied claims ordering a to sit-at-home order across the Southeast region on October 18, 19, and 21 for its leader, and one year anniversary of #EndSARS protest.

In a statement released by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB warned those behind the rumour to retrace their steps and stop tarnishing its image. The group said it did not issue any sit-at-home directive except on October 21 when its leader was expected to appear in court.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fabricated statement being circulated by mischief makers and paid agents of darkness that IPOB had directed Biafrans to sit-at-home Monday, October 18; Tuesday, October 19; and Thursday, October 21 for our leader, and One year anniversary of#EndSARS protest. We want to make it categorically clear that the above purported statement did not emanate from IPOB, and we completely dissociate with such falsehood. IPOB did not issue any sit-at-home except on…





Source: Linda Ikeji