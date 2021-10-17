People made fun of me for marrying a 42-year-old woman

Actor Stan Nze has disclosed that people made fun of him for marrying 42-year-old co-entertainer, Jessica Obasi.

The actor in an interview with BBC Pidgin, said negative comments trailed their wedding and he got questioned for marrying a 42-year-old woman.

Nze stated that his wife is down to earth, temperamental, hardworking, gives him peace and also the one God created for him. The 32-year-old actor added that he will be ensuring that he and his wife do not have issues in their marriage.