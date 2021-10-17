Photo of man who beat his 16-year-old daughter to death in Adamawa after ex-wife allegedly revealed he wasn’t her biological father

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Mohammed Sale for allegedly killing his 16-year-old daughter, Aisha.

The 42-year-old father of 9 was arrested after his daughter’s corpse was discovered in the bush in Mayo Belwa Local Government Area of the state. Read previous report HERE

According to report, it all began when the suspect was informed by his first wife, Zulei Mohammed, that the deceased was not his biological daughter as she was pregnant for another man when they got married.

It was gathered that since then Mohammed lost his fatherly love and affection for Aisha and subsequently divorced her mother, leaving behind the deceased with his second wife.

On Saturday, October, 9, 2021, Mohammed, from Sabon Pegi in Mayo Belwa connived with his friend (now at large) took the victim into the bush on pretence they were going to buy fish for the family.

Mohammed and his friend mercilessly descended on the girl with sticks and beat…