Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend confirms he had sex with a certain ”Jane” in leaked audio recording

Politician and ex-boyfriend of actress Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpkpogri, has disclosed he had sex with a certain Jane.

In a leaked audio recording that has since gone viral, Kpokpogri could be heard telling actress Merit Gold that he has slept with ”Jane” several times and that she is very good in bed.

This comes weeks after Tonto alerted married social media influencer and dancer, Janemena, that Kpokpogri has her old and recent sex tapes. Read here.

Reacting to Tonto’s claim, Janemena through her lawyers, wrote to the actress demanding a retraction of her claims and demanded N500 million as damages. She stated that she will institute legal action if Tonto fails to carry out her requests in one month. Read here.

Tonto fired back insisting her sex tapes exists and that she should go to court. Read here.

This afternoon, an audio recording of Prince discussing a certain Jane’s sexual prowess was shared online.

In the audio recording, Prince who spoke in pidgin…