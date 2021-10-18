Bill Gates’ daughter, Jennifer Gates marries Nayel Nassar in private ceremony (photos)

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, has married Nayel Nassar.

The 25-year-old medical student, who announced her engagement to the professional equestrian, 30, in January 2020, got married to him on Saturday October 16, at her 124-acre horse farm in North Salem, New York.

They took to their respective Instagram accounts today, October 18, to announce that that got married over the weekend.

The wedding reportedly took place a day after the couple exchanged vows in a small Muslim ceremony on Friday, October 15.

Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced their divorce earlier this year, were present at the wedding and walked their daughter down the aisle.

The ceremony was attended by 300 guests, including Jennifer Gates’ siblings, brother Rory, 22, and sister Phoebe, 19.