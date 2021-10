The Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has regained freedom after 32 days of captivity but he is a shadow of his former self.

The Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu, who regained freedom on Saturday evening, October 16, was kidnapped by bandits alongside his police orderly along the Kaduna-Abuja highway while they were travelling to Abuja on September 14.

A photo making the round on social media shows the first class monarch looking gaunt, malnourished and weak.