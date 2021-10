A video of a Nigerian girl coming out to her father and her father warmly accepting her and her sexual orientation has been shared online.

In the video, the young lady, Anita who has a Nigerian dad and an Indian mum, couldn’t hold back her tears when her father declared his love for her after she disclosed to him that she has a girlfriend.

The father told her he loved her more and went on to give her relationship advice.

Watch the heartwarming video below