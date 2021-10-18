I was cleaning gutters for 20 Naira’ – Footballer, Victor Osimhen reveals





22-year-old Super Eagles and Napoli star, Victor Osimhen has revealed his ‘grass to grace’ story, revealing how he performed menial jobs in order to survive before his journey into professional football.

Osimhen is currently enjoying a good run of form for Serie A side Napoli where he has managed five goals from six appearances, has revealed

he used to do menial jobs like cleaning gutters, fetching water to survive.

“Most people are familiar when I say this because they have come through even worse [situations] than mine and where I grew up, nothing is promised there because whatever you want to get, you have to work so hard for it,” he said as quoted by Head Topics.

“I remember when I was growing up, I was cleaning the gutters for 20 Naira, for my landlord and did some cleaning jobs for my neighbours close to my house, fetch water for 80 Naira, I think.

“I found pleasure in doing these things because I believed when I worked so hard to get this money, it…