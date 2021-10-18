Moment bear attacks pregnant woman in front of terrified children at circus (video)

A bear suddenly attacked a pregnant trainer in a Russian circus in the presence of terrified screaming children and their parents.

The terrifying ordeal started during an act in the ring involving two bears and two trainers at a crowded circus.

The pregnant trainer was doing her job when the brown bear tackled her to the ground.

Two men quickly intervened and fought with the animal to pull it clear.

A witness said the male bear did not back off despite multiple “blows with a whip”.

The injured trainer suffered bruises and cuts but thankfully her unborn child was not harmed.

She claimed that the bear could have attacked her because she was pregnant.

The bloodied circus performer was rushed to hospital after the horrifying incident in the city of Oryol, in western Russia.

“I literally have two scratches and a slight bruise on my leg,” she said.

“With the animal, too, everything is fine, and my baby, all is normal.”

The unnamed trainer added:…