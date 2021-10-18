NAF denies paying N20m to bandits in exchange for captured anti-aircraft gun over ‘threat’ to President Buhari’s plane

The Nigerian Air Force has denied a report that it paid N20m to bandits in exchange for an anti-aircraft gun seized from the Nigerian Army.
According to a report by Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the anti-aircraft gun was stolen by the bandits after a clash with a military unit in Rugu Forest in Katsina state
The US media said that the NAF brokered the deal as the President Buhari was planning a trip to Katsina.
According to WSJ, the N20 million was delivered to the bandits in Rugu Forest by a Nigerian Air Force officer, because such weapon in the hands of criminals posed a threat to President Buhari who was flying “to his hometown about 80 miles away.”
“Over tea, the militant leader agreed to part with the truck-mounted 12.7 calibre anti-aircraft gun in exchange for the ransom.” the report claimed.
However, the Nigerian Air Force denied making such payment to bandits in exchange for weapons.
Source: Linda Ikeji