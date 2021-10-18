Woman injured, brother and friend killed by WW1 bomb during wedding party

A WW1 bomb which exploded during a honeymoon celebration in Ukraine has injured a woman, killing her brother and friend.

The explosion occurred after 31-year-old Lidiia Makarchu travelled to the Carpathian Mountains for a belated honeymoon after marrying Norbert Varga, 43, near their home in Bracknell, Berkshire.

The party of 11 family and friends including two children, had gathered around a bonfire in a forest clearing telling stories and drinking tea when the bomb detonated.

Mr Varga, a radio operator and keen photographer who has lived in Britain since 2018, had briefly left the bonfire to retrieve his camera before the explosion which was triggered by the fire occurred.

He told Daily Mail;

“While I was packing my equipment the sound of an explosion and screams broke the silence. I ran to the bonfire as fast as I could, screaming Lidiia’s name.”

Miss Makarchu, a Ukraine-born accountant who moved to the UK in 2017 was badly injured, with…