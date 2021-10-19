43 people perished in Goronyo bandits attack, says Governor Tambuwal (graphic photos)

One of the victims, Zayyanu Goronyo

43 people have been confirmed dead in the wake of the attack by bandits on Goronyo township in Goronyo local government area of Sokoto state.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state gave this clarification after due diligence on figures of those that died in the Goronyo market Sunday attack.

Earlier in the day Tambuwal had put the figure at about 30 when the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Farouk Yahaya paid him a courtesy visit.

“The number of people that died in Goronyo. I did say it was above 30. I wasn’t categorical about the figure. We just finished a meeting with some stakeholders and I have confirmed that we lost 43 people unfortunately to that incident. May God Almighty have mercy on their souls,” Gov. Tambuwal said.

