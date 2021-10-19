Comedian Phil Butler, who made history when he preformed for troops in Aghanistan, dies at 51

Comedian and magician Phil Butler has died at the age of 51.

His cause of death has not yet been announced.

Phil’s agents Chris Davis Management issued a statement following his sad passing.

The statement on Twitter reads: “It is with huge sadness we have to announce the passing of our friend and client Phil Butler.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family. The world is a poorer place without him.”

Phil made history when he became the very first comedian to perform for troops on the front line in Afghanistan.

After his time in Afghanistan, he received the Operational Service Medal for his duties in the conflicted land.

Phil was due to appear in the Robin Hood panto at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal in December.

Following Phil’s untimely death, his fellow comedians have rushed to pay tribute to the talented star.

Paul Kerensa wrote: “I can’t believe that the wonderful Phil Butler is no longer with us. Always fizzing with energy and joy and…