El-Zakzaky and wife sue FG over passport seizure, demand N4bn

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have filed a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja against the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, challenging the seizure of their international passports.

Noting that their passports were last seen in the possession of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) which has officially denied that it was in their possession, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed by Femi Falana Chambers on October 14, said they were told that the passports have been flagged by the DSS when they tried to renew it through the Immigration Service.

The couple in their seperate lawsuits asked the court to compel the DSS and the AGF to release their passports and lift the red flag restrictions, as all request to remove the restriction have been ignored by the secret agency.

They further asked the court to declare the seizure of their passports…