I embarked on the operation to get money for data and do ‘yahoo yahoo’

One of the teenagers arrested by men of Ogun state police command for allegedly killing a motorcyclist, Bashiru Umaru, confessed to committing the crime because he needed money for data subscription.

Sodiq Awokoya,18, Samson Odunayo,18, and Jimoh Rilwan, 17, allegedly hacked the victim to death before snatching his motorcycle.

The suspects were arrested on the 8th of October at tollgate area of Ogere where they had gone to sell the deceased motorcycle.

Further investigation revealed that Samson Odunayo was the person who called the deceased to take him to somewhere in Iperu, unknown to the okada man that he had already informed Sodiq Awokoya to wait in a bush along Ona Eri area of Iperu with cutlass and other dangerous weapons.

On getting to the point, Samson Odunayo ordered the deceased to stop because he has gotten to his destination. While the deceased was waiting to collect his money, Sodiq Awokoya came out with a cutlass and hacked him down. While…