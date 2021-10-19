Kano police arrest suspected fuel suppliers to bandits

Operatives of Kano State Police Command have arrested two suspected fuel suppliers to bandits in Katsina State.

The suspects are Musbahu Rabi’u and Jamilu Abdullahi, driver of the vehicle, J5 conveying the product.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, October 19, said the suspects were intercepted based on tip off while transporting the product concealed inside empty sack of sugar to the bandits in Jibia area of Katsina State.

“On the 15/10/2021 at about 1230 hours, team of Policemen led by CSP Abubakar Hamma while on intelligence-led patrol at Fagge LGA, Kano State intercepted two (2) J5 Motor Vehicles loaded with food stuff,” he stated.

“On stop and search, five (5) Jerri cans of 25 liters each filled with PMS concealed inside an empty sack of sugar were recovered from one of the vehicles. Similarly, two suspects were arrested namely, one Musbahu Rabi’u, ‘m’, 31 years old, of Jibiya LGA,…