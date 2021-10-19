One police officer killed as unknown gunmen attack police station in Ebonyi

At least one police officer has been reported dead after unknown gunmen attacked Ohaukwu Police headquarters at 135, Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu local government area, Ebonyi state at about 12 noon today October 18.
The spokesperson of the state police command, Loveth Odah,who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen also set the station ablaze and burnt vehicles at the station..
”About 23hrs, yet- to-be identified gunmen came to Ohaukwu Divisional Headquarters to attack the men and officers on duty and they were repelled. On the process, one police officer, a Sergeant paid the supreme price.
They threw patrol bomb into the station and unfortunately, it got one of the patrol vehicles and exhibit vehicle parked at the place.
The Commissioner of Police has visited the station for on the spot assessment of the area. He has met with the community leaders
This is the first time we are experiencing such a thing and the non state actors being the vigilantes and all those security outfits…
Source: Linda Ikeji