Scott Disick is ‘going crazy’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker

Scott Disick, 38, is reportedly “going crazy” after Travis Barker proposed to the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis, who has been dating Kourtney for only 10 months, proposed to her on Sunday night, October 17, in Montecito and she said “yes”.

Insiders told Page Six that Disick, who recently broke up with ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, is not in a good place after hearing the news of the engagement despite having split from Kourtney more than five years ago.

This comes weeks after Scott expressed disgust to Kourtney’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, about how much Kourtney and Travis have been engaging in too much PDA during their trip to Italy, and Younes leaked the chat.

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade and have three children together before officially ending things romantically in 2015. He’s remained in her life and has continued appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and at every major family event despite his…