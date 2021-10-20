70-year-old pastor found guilty of sodomizing 17-year-old boy using anointing oil

A 70-year-old pastor identified as John Muchine of the Christian Worship International Ministries, has been found guilty of sodomizing a 17-year-old boy inside his house.

The charges were that on diverse dates between October 2020 and January 16 2021 at Sinambio village Mpeketoni sub-county within Lamu county, Kenya, the Pastor intentionally and unlawfully sodomized the minor aged 17 years. The prosecutors added that “afterwards he would reward him with a Ksh20 coin and threaten him that he would kill him if he told people about it.”

He was further slapped with an additional count of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to section1(1) of the sexual offences act no 3 of 2006.

Muchine was accused of sodomizing the minor who is of unsound mind several times in his house and in the bushes and in all those instances he would ask him to remove his clothes, lie on his stomach, apply anointing oil on his buttocks and then penetrate him.

Ruling on the…