Dufil Rewards 2021 Heroes Award Winners With Multi-million Naira Scholarships





Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, in continuation of its renowned Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for children, has rewarded three more heroes as winners of the 2021 Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA). L-R: 2021 Indomie Independence Day Award (IIDA) Social Bravery Category winner, Miss Favour Sunday; Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju; Her Excellency, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, 2021 IIDA Intellectual Bravery category winner, Master Joshua Agboola; Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; 2021 IIDA Physical Bravery category winner, Master Elijah Daniel Emenka and Chief Executive Officer, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Adhi Narto at the 2021 IIDA event held in Lagos. IIDA is a corporate social responsibility initiative from the stable of Dufil Prima Foods, the maker of Indomie Instant Noodles. The award, which began in 2008, is…







Source: Linda Ikeji