Homeless man raped woman on train for 40 minutes as passengers filmed the attack but didn’t call 911

Police officers have alleged that passengers held up their phones to film a 40-minute horror sex attack on a commuter train, but didn’t call 911.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority Police Chief Thomas Nestel said at a news conference that the 35-year-old homeless man identified as Fiston Ngoy, harassed the victim for more than 40 minutes. More than two dozen train stops passed as he harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman.

Ngoy who has been charged with rape, has a previous sex offense conviction and should have been deported back to Congo years ago.

Police said he went to sit next to the victim after boarding the El train at the same stop in northeast Philadelphia last Wednesday evening.

The train passed more than 20 stations as he harassed and groped her while she tried to fend him off, it is alleged. Eventually he ripped off her clothes and raped her, police said.

It is believed no one on board called 911 or used the emergency…