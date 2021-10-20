DJ Switch who shared live feeds on Instagram during the shooting at the Lekki toll gate says the incident changed her life for the worse.
In a post shared on her Instagram page to commemorate the first year anniversary of the incident. DJ Switch wrote;
”On this day, last year 20.10.20 we were filled with hopes that young Nigerians took a solid stand. Through all the government’s antics, lies, counter protesters and thugs that were sent to attack us… we stood our ground!
When the Nigerian government exhausted all their poorly planned tactics… they unleashed nothing short of EVIL on its citizens. I’ve not been able to talk today… and I cannot imagine what others who had it worse, feel! I am so proud of our young generation of leaders and our celebrities that have shown great leadership. I also must say, it is not a one day affair… this is a fight for the very fabric of our nation!
My life changed on this day… for worse!But, I also believe it changed for good! I…
Source: Linda Ikeji