Police arrest two foreigners with explosives in Akwa Ibom

Two foreigners with explosives have been arrested by the Akwa Ibom state police command.

The Cameroonians were identified as Adede De Black, Fombutu and they were arrested alongside one Bernard Mfam from Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Mcdon said the suspects were arrested by men of the AIG Border Patrol Squad along Okobo-Oron highway. During stop and search operations, the explosives including two bags of dynamites, charms and other dangerous weapons were also recovered from them.

The breakthrough, the police say, was as a result of the introduction of new innovations in the security architecture pioneered by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Amegieme Andrew, in synergy with other security agencies.