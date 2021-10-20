US surgeons successfully attach a pig kidney to a human and it worked

For the first time, Surgeons in US have successfully attached a kidney grown in a genetically altered pig to a human patient and found that the organ worked normally.

The procedure done at NYU Langone Health in New York City involved use of a pig whose genes had been altered so that its tissues no longer contained a molecule known to trigger an almost immediate rejection, according to the Reuters news agency which reported on the news on Tuesday.

The recipient was a brain-dead patient with signs of kidney dysfunction whose family consented to the experiment before she was due to be taken off life support, researchers told the Reuters news agency.

For three days, the new kidney was attached to her blood vessels and maintained outside her body, giving researchers access to it.

Test results of the transplanted kidney’s function “looked pretty normal,” said transplant surgeon Dr Robert Montgomery, who led the study.

The kidney made “the amount of urine…