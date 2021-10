Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika has welcomed a daughter with husband Brown Mauzo.

The couple welcomed their child today, October 20, and have named her Asia Brown.

This is the first child for Vera but the third child for Brown, who already has a son and a daughter with two other women.

Months ago, one of Brown’s baby’s mothers named Fatma accused him of being an absentee father to their daughter Lareesa.