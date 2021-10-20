Video shows moment police officers harassed Arise TV crew covering the #EndSARS protest memorial at Lekki Toll Gate, and also tried to seize their drone

A video which showed moment police officers harassed Arise TV crew covering the #EndSARS protest memorial at Lekki Toll Gate and also tried to seize their drone, has been shared online.

The drone which the police officers tried seizing, was reportedly recording the protest in real time at the venue.

British-born Arise TV journalist, Adefemi Akinsanya has been identified as the one speaking in the background, and a police officer was heard threatening to arrest her as he tried taking away her crew member as they insisted they were not doing anything unlawful.

Watch the video below………………………